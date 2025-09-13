News Sports Dortmund win at Heidenheim, Stuttgart hit with late loss at Freiburg

Dortmund win at Heidenheim, Stuttgart hit with late loss at Freiburg

Serhou Guirassy scored for the eighth straight league match and Maximilian Beier added another as Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at 10-man Heidenheim on Saturday.

DPA SPORTS Published September 13,2025 Subscribe

Borussia Dortmund remained undefeated in the new Bundesliga season as they prevailed 2-0 at 10-man Heidenheim on Saturday, while Stuttgart conceded two late goals in a 2-1 defeat at Freiburg.



Heidenheim were down to 10 men when Budu Zivzivadze saw a red card for a harsh foul on Felix Nmecha in the 21st minute. Dortmund were quick to take advantage and Serhou Guirassy broke the deadlock in the 33rd.



Shortly before the break, Maximilian Beier added a second, which eventually secured the three points. Dortmund have two wins and one draw from three games.



German Cup winners Stuttgart were leading at Freiburg from a Ermedin Demirovic goal until the 81st minute, when substitute Igor Matanović - who had come on just three minutes earlier - got the equalizer with a stunner.



But Freiburg took all the points in the regional derby as they completed the turnaround in the 86th thanks to Derry Scherhant. Matanović sealed the win from the spot in stoppage time.



Hoffenheim claimed a 4-2 win in a lively match at Union Berlin. The guests had two penalties, converted by Andrej Kramaric for the opener and by Tim Lemperle in the 83rd after the hosts had reduced their deficit to just one goal.



Elsewhere, RB Leipzig claimed a narrow 1-0 win at Mainz. On Friday, coach Kasper Hjulmand made his debut for Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.



Later on Saturday, Bayern Munich host promoted SV Hamburg for the first time since 2018.











