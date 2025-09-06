Angels prospect Rio Foster in critical condition after car accident

Los Angeles Angels outfield prospect Rio Foster was injured in an early- morning car accident and was in critical condition in a Washington state hospital, the club announced Friday evening.

According to the statement, Foster was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a "serious car accident" in Richland, Wash.

"Rio is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition," the statement added. "We ask that the entire Angels community joins our organization in keeping Rio and his family in their hearts during this difficult time."

The high Class-A Tri-City Dust Devils, whose stadium is in Pasco and with whom Foster is currently playing, canceled their game against Hillsboro (Ore.) that was scheduled for Friday night.

Speaking ahead of his team's game against the visiting Athletics on Friday night, Angels interim manager Ray Montogomery said, "We're praying for the best -- that's all we can do. Unfortunately, I'm working on limited (information) ... what I do know is it's obviously way more important than anything we're doing here today."

Foster, 22, was selected by the Angels in the 16th round of the 2023 draft out of Florence-Darlington (S.C.) Technical College.

Spending the whole season with Tri-City, Foster is batting .267 with an .846 OPS, 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 93 games. He was named the Northwest League player of the month for August.