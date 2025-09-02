Barış Alper Yılmaz stays at Galatasaray, transfer to NEOM canceled

 Contact Us
After a meeting with the club, Barış Alper Yılmaz decided to remain at Galatasaray and will continue to play in the Champions League, ending his potential move to Saudi club NEOM.

Published September 02,2025
Galatasaray management held a meeting with Barış Alper Yılmaz. Following this meeting, he was convinced to stay at the team.
This season, Barış Alper Yılmaz has played 2 matches in the Süper Lig, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.