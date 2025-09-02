Barış Alper Yılmaz stays at Galatasaray, transfer to NEOM canceled

Galatasaray management held a meeting with Barış Alper Yılmaz. Following this meeting, he was convinced to stay at the team.

Barış Alper Yılmaz remains at Galatasaray. The star player will continue to compete for Galatasaray in the Champions League.

This season, Barış Alper Yılmaz has played 2 matches in the Süper Lig, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.