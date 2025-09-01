Sancho signs Villa loan deal on transfer deadline day

Jadon Sancho joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Manchester United on Monday, ending a long wait to find a new club.

The 25-year-old has joined Unai Emery's side after spending last season on loan at Chelsea, where he helped the club win the UEFA Conference League.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United," the club said in a statement late on transfer deadline day.

"Sancho has been playing at the highest level of the club game since he was a teenager, particularly impressing for Borussia Dortmund during his time in the Bundesliga.

"Last term the winger was on loan at Chelsea, where he helped the London club win the UEFA Conference League, scoring in the final against Real Betis."

Sancho's move to Villa means he follows in the footsteps of his former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford who also made a temporary switch to Birmingham during the second half of the last campaign. Rashford is now at Barcelona.

England international Sancho joined United for £73 million four years ago but has struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford.

He has made 83 appearances for United but his last outing came in August 2024 in the Community Shield.

Sancho's loan move to Villa will be his third away from Old Trafford after he spent the the bulk of the past 18 months at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

The winger still has one more year left to run on his contract in Manchester with the club holding an option of a further year.









