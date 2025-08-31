News Sports Leverkusen sign attacking talent Ben Seghir from Monaco

Bayer Leverkusen have signed 20-year-old winger Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco on a contract until 2030, the Bundesliga club announced on Sunday.

Published August 31,2025

According to media reports, Leverkusen will pay a transfer fee of over €30 million ($35 million).



The left winger represented France at the U17, U18 and U19 levels before deciding in 2024 to play for the Morocco national team.



Leverkusen, champions in 2024 and second last term, have picked up just a point from their first two Bundesliga games under new coach Erik ten Hag.











