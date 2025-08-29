News Sports Lewandowski returns to Poland as team captain again

Barca striker Robert Lewandowski returns as Poland’s national team striker and captain, boosting squad strength with his comeback, the Polish football federation announced Friday.

Barcelona's Lewandowski, 37, was nominated for next week's World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Finland by new coach Jan Urban, the national federation PZPN said on X.



Urban said in another PZPN post that "I would like us to start the training camp with a clean slate.



"Robert Lewandowski will be the captain of the national team. I have appointed Piotr Zielinski as vice-captain. The players have already been informed of this. It is final, and I consider the subject of the captain's armband closed."



Previous coach Michal Probierz had stripped Lewandowski of the captaincy in June and appointed Zielinski skipper. Lewandowski said he would not play again as long as Probirz was in charge.



Probirz resigned over the issue and a defeat against Finland in June, when Lewandowski was not part of the squad because he needed a rest.



