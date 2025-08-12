Italian athlete dies at World Games in China

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis died on Tuesday at the World Games in Chengdu, China after collapsing during competition, organisers said.

Debertolis, 29, was found unconscious during an orienteering event on August 8 and died four days later, said a joint statement from World Games organisers and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF).

The World Games is a multisport event held every four years for disciplines not included in the Olympics.

"Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions, he passed away," the statement said.

It did not provide details on the cause of death.

Orienteering sees athletes navigate an unmarked course with a map and compass, punching in at designated spots along the route, in the quickest time.

The event, held approximately 50 kilometres (30 miles) outside of central Chengdu, took place in intense heat and humidity, with temperatures above 30 degrees.

Debertolis was taking part in the final of the men's middle-distance event when he collapsed.

The winner, Switzerland's Riccardo Rancan, completed the course in 45 minutes and 22 seconds.

Debertolis was listed as "Did Not Finish" in official results, along with 11 other athletes.

He was ranked 137th in the men's Orienteering World Rankings and had been competing since 2014, according to the IOF website.

He participated in several World Championships and World Cups as part of the Italian team.

This is the 12th edition of the World Games and it runs until August 17.

World Games organisers and the IOF will "continue to support the family of Mattia Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way", the joint statement said.