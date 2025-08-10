PSG sign French goalkeeper Chevalier from Lille

Paris St Germain have signed French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from fellow Ligue 1 club Lille on a contract until 2030, the European champions announced late on Saturday.

Media reports said Chevalier has joined PSG for a fee of around 40 million euros ($47 million), with the 23-year-old in line to succeed Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has a year left in his contract with the Paris-based club, as the number one custodian in Luis Enrique's team.

"I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level," Chevalier said in a statement.

"I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition."

Calais-born Chevalier graduated from Lille's youth academy and played on loan for Valenciennes before becoming the first-choice keeper at his parent club during the 2022-23 season.

He was named Ligue 1's goalkeeper of the year for the 2024-25 season by the UNFP trade union for professional footballers in France.

"Lucas is one of the leading goalkeepers in France and Europe and a fantastic addition to our team - as we continue to build everything for the long-term based on the collective," said PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Ligue 1 and Champions League winners PSG face Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.








