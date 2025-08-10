BAYERN NOT CONCERNED WITH SPECULATION ABOUT COMANS DEPARTURE

News Sports Bayern not concerned with speculation about Coman's departure

Despite growing speculation that winger Kingsley Coman could accept a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Bayern Munich insist they are not concerned about the player's potential departure.

DPA SPORTS Published August 10,2025

Bayern Munich are not concerned with speculation that winger Kingley Coman could leave the club to accept an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.



"I'm not getting involved in speculation right now. But if the time comes that a player comes to us, then we will sit down, evaluate all the pros and cons, including what it means for FC Bayern - and then react accordingly," club president Herbert Hainer said during an event on Sunday.



According to reports, Al Nassr and Bayern are in talks over the potential transfer. Coman is said to be Al Nassr's top transfer target for the wing position.



The Saudi club is reportedly offering him a net salary of €20 million ($23.3 million) to €25 million. According to estimates, that would be more than double his current net salary at Bayern.



Back in June, the Frenchman, who has a contract with the German champions untl 2027, said during the Club World Cup in the United States that "I would like to stay" at Bayern.



Al Nassr currently have top star Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad and recently signed João Félix. Former Bayern player Sadio Mane is also at the club.



Coman has been playing for Bayern since 2015 and scored the goal in the 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in 2020.



Following the signings of Luis Díaz, Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof, Bayern are not ruling out further new transfers.



"In principle, I can say that we are very happy with our squad. We have achieved everything we wanted," Hainer said.



The club has made two offers to sign Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart, but the German Cup champions have so far refused to hold talks over the transfer.











