Son Heung-min joins LAFC in MLS record deal

South Korean forward Son Heung-min has joined Los Angeles FC in a record-breaking Major League Soccer transfer, ending a decade-long stint at Tottenham Hotspur, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed by either club but the Athletic reported LAFC paid a fee in the region of $26.5 million for the 33-year-old.

Son, who joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, led the north London club to their first trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

The former Spurs captain made 454 appearances for the team and scored 173 goals, winning the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

Son, capped 134 times by South Korea, joins LAFC after an emotional farewell to Spurs during a friendly against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium.







