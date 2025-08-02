Newcastle sign goalkeeper Ramsdale on loan from Southampton

Newcastle United have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old England goalkeeper, who made the second-most saves in the league last season at 125, has worked with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe during his spell at Bournemouth.

"Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper... Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group," Howe said.

Newcastle, who finished fifth last season to secure a Champions League berth, begin their Premier League campaign with a visit to Aston Villa on August 16.

Ramsdale joined Southampton from Arsenal last year on a deal valid until June 2028.

He joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 and spent two seasons as their first choice, helping them to a 2022-23 runners-up finish in the Premier League, before losing his starting place to David Raya the following year.

After securing promotion, Southampton went straight back down last season and Ramsdale suffered his third top flight relegation after previous drops with Bournemouth in 2019-20 and Sheffield United in 2020-21.







