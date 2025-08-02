Luka Doncic signs 3-year, $165M extension with Los Angeles Lakers - report

Five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Saturday.

The Lakers announced the extension but did not divulge terms of the deal, which comes six months to the day after Doncic was acquired by the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks.

Per ESPN, the contract extension includes a player option for the 2028-29 season. It also keeps Doncic out of free agency next summer and nixes his 2026-27 player option in place of the new contract.

"Today is a monumental moment for our franchise. Luka Doncic's future is with the Los Angeles Lakers," said Rob Pelinka, the Lakers president of basketball operations.

"Luka is one of the game's most transcendent players, and his on-court dominance and passion is without compare. From the moment Luka became a Laker, there was an immediate connection and admiration between Luka and our fanbase. You can feel it in your spirit when you attend a Lakers game. Luka is an absolute killer on the court, and blends that with a unique generosity and care for the community. Above all else, Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers."

Doncic, 26, averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 games (all starts) since he was acquired by the Lakers in a three-team deal on Feb. 2.

The Lakers also received Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, and the Mavericks picked up Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick. The Utah Jazz, who helped to facilitate the trade, received Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round draft pick via the Los Angeles Clippers from the Lakers. Dallas also sent a 2025 second-round selection to Utah.

"I'm really grateful to the Lakers organization, my teammates and the fans for welcoming me and my family with so much support and kindness since day one," Doncic said. "This is an amazing organization, and I truly believe in what we're building together. I'm going to keep working as hard as I can to bring another championship to Los Angeles and to make Laker Nation proud. This is just the beginning. I'm excited for what's ahead and to keep building something special with this team."

A five-time All-Star selection, Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 450 career games (all starts) with the Mavericks and Lakers.









