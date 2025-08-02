News Sports Diaz makes debut as Bayern beat Lyon 2-1 in pre-season match

Luis Díaz made a successful start to his Bayern Munich career on Saturday, coming off the bench for his debut and helping to create the opening goal in a 2-1 friendly win over Olympique Lyon.

Luis Diaz came on for his Bayern Munich debut and was involved in the opening goal in the Bundesliga champions' 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyon in a pre-season match on Saturday.



Diaz, who arrived on Wednesday for around €75 million ($85.4 million), was pulled down by Lyon's Clinton in the 53rd minute and Michael Olise converted the ensuing penalty.



Olise completed a brace nine minutes later off Serge Gnabry before Lyon got a late consolation goal from Alejandro Rodriguez.



Diaz had three efforts saved by Lyon goalkeepers Remy Descamps and Mathieu Patouillet in Bayern's first pre-season match after a three-week holiday following a Club World Cup quarter-final exit last month.



Bayern coach Vincent Kompany changed his full team at half-time, with Diaz among those coming on for the second half after youngsters including Paul Wanner, Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof had been among the starters.



Bayern have two more tune-up games before the official start, on Thursday against Tottenham Hotspur and on August 12 against Swiss side Grasshoppers.



Their first official season match is the German Super Cup on August 16 against German Cup winners VfB Stuttgart. They start their Bundesliga title defence six days later against RB Leipzig.











