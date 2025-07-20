News Sports Frankfurt striker Ekitiké set to join Liverpool for €95 million

Frankfurt striker Ekitiké set to join Liverpool for €95 million

According to media reports on Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké is poised to join English champions Liverpool in a big-money transfer. Sky Germany and journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the 23-year-old Frenchman's move is imminent.

DPA SPORTS Published July 20,2025 Subscribe

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké is set to join Liverpool in another big-money transfer, according to media reports.



The 23-year-old Frenchman will move to the English champions with immediate effect, TV broadcaster Sky Germany and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday.



The transfer fee is said to be around €95 million [$110.4 million), with Ekitiké is signing a six-year contract with the Reds.



The two clubs have yet to confirm the transfer. Ekitiké would become Liverpool's next major signing from the Bundesliga this close season, following the acquisitions of Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz and Dutch wing back Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen.



The death of Diogo Jota, uncertainty over Darwin Nunez's future and Bayern Munich's pursuit of Luis Diaz appear to have prompted Liverpool to continue their massive spending spree.



Ekitiké would be the latest big-money sale by savvy Frankfurt. Earlier this year, the club sold striker Omar Marmoush to Manchester City for €75 million. Nearly two years ago, forward Kolo Muani was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million.



Ekitiké joined Eintracht Frankfurt from PSG at the start of 2024, initially on loan, before being permanently signed last year for a reported €16.5 million.



In the past season, he contributed 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.



Liverpool's league rivals Newcastle United had also shown interest in Ekitiké.



The reported deal once again highlights the negotiating skills of Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche, whose side finished third in the German top flight last term but must now deal with more squad upheaval.



As a potential replacement for Ekitiké, Germany international Jonathan Burkardt has already been signed from local rivals Mainz - for just €23 million.











