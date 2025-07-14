Real sign their former youth player Carreras from Benfica

Real Madrid have signed defender Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, the LaLiga club said on Monday, marking a return to the Spanish side for the 22-year-old after he previously spent three years at Real's academy.

The Spanish left back, who played at the recent Club World Cup, has signed a six-year contract, for a reported fee of 50 million euros ($58.31 million), according to Spanish media.

He becomes Real's third defensive signing during the close season, after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, as they look to strengthen a department which has suffered several injuries in recent seasons.

Carreras left Real for Manchester United in 2020, mainly appearing with their Under-23 side, and while the Spaniard did receive call-ups to the senior squad he never made a senior appearance at the Premier League club.

He had loan spells at Preston North End and Granada, before another loan move brought Carreras to Benfica in January 2024, making his debut for the Portuguese club one week later.

Carreras made 11 league appearances for Benfica in those first few months in Portugal, and the club signed him on a permanent deal from United at the end of the season.







