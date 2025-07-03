Zeynep Sönmez becomes first Turkish tennis player to reach third round at Wimbledon

Zeynep Sönmez became the first Turkish tennis player on Thursday to advance to the third round at Wimbledon.

Sönmez made history in London by defeating Xinyu Wang in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5.

She also became the first Turkish player to reach the third round in a singles event at a grand slam in 75 years, after Bahtiye Musluoğlu reached the third round of the French Open in 1950.

The 23-year-old will face the winner of the match between the 69th player in the world, Suzan Lamens from the Netherlands, and world No. 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia.

Wimbledon, one of the four grand slam tournaments, along with the Australian Open, French Open (Roland Garros) and the US Open, is being played from June 30 - July 13.

The women's singles championship match will be played July 12. The men's title will be determined July 13.