Manchester City thrash Juventus to top Club World Cup group

Manchester City secured top spot in Group G at the Club World Cup after a convincing 5-2 victory over Juventus.



City opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Jeremy Doku collected a pass from Rayan Ait-Nouri and slotted into the bottom corner but City's lead only lasted a matter of seconds.



Ederson passed the ball straight to Teun Koopmeiners and he punished the mistake to level things up.



Another mistake led to City retaking the lead, this time Matheus Nunes sent a zipping ball into the danger area and Pierre Kalulu turned into his own goal.



City had breathing space seven minutes into the second period as Erling Haaland climbed off the bench and stroked home Nunes' pass.



Phil Foden made it four 21 minutes from time and Savinho's rocket rounded off an emphatic win and their 12th goal in three games before Dusan Vlahovic added a consolation for the Italian side.



Al Ain came from a goal down to pick up their first win of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca as both sides played their final games of the tournament.



Wydad Casablanca went ahead in the fourth minute as the ball fell for Cassius Mailula inside the box and he thrashed an effort beyond Rui Patricio to make it 1-0.



Al Ain got on level terms and scored their first goal of the tournament from the penalty spot through Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba to make it level at the break.



The side from the UAE turned things around five minutes after the break when Matias Palacios laid the ball off for Alejandro Romero, who dispatched his finish into the top corner.



