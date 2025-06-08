News Sports Alcaraz defends French Open title after epic tussle with Sinner

Alcaraz defends French Open title after epic tussle with Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz saved three championship points as he produced an astonishing fightback from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in a French Open final for the ages on Sunday. Reigning champion Alcaraz rallied from the brink of defeat to overcome world number one Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/2) to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title after five hours and 29 minutes.

DPA SPORTS Published June 08,2025 Subscribe

Carlos Alcaraz came from two sets down and saved three match points to overcome Jannik Sinner and defend his French Open title in the longest final in Roland Garros history.



The Spaniard showed incredible reserves of energy and willpower to win a five-hour 29-minute marathon for the ages, 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2), and deny world number one Sinner a third consecutive grand slam title.



Instead Alcaraz claimed his fifth major crown at exactly the same age as his idol Rafael Nadal did, aged 22 years, one month and three days old. It was his fifth victory from his fifth final, which was the first at one of the slams to be played between two players born this century.



It was also the first grand slam final meeting of the two young superstars of men's tennis, the best players on the planet, who have now shared the last six major titles.











