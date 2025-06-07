Türkiye makes history with 2 golds at artistic swimming comen cup

Turkish swimmers achieved a historic success at the Artistic Swimming Comen Cup in Portugal, winning 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

The national team also secured second place in the overall team rankings.

According to the Turkish Swimming Federation, the competition in Madeira saw Turkish athletes finish with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, marking a significant achievement in the country's artistic swimming history.

The Federation congratulated the athletes, coaches, and technical team for their accomplishment.