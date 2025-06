A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian army training area killed at least 12 soldiers on Sunday and wounded more than 60 others, the Ukrainian army said.

"Today, on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ukrainian army," it said in a statement.

"As of 12:50 pm (0950 GMT), 12 people are known to have been killed and more than 60 wounded."