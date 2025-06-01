News Sports One killed during PSG Champions League celebrations in France

One person was killed in France amid Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Champions League final victory celebrations on Saturday.

One person has been killed in southern France amid celebrations over Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, French police said on Sunday.



The young man was fatally stabbed in the town of Dax, south of Bordeaux, as a crowd of people was celebrating the win in Munich.



The exact circumstances of the incident remained initially unclear.



Elsewhere in France, a car drove into a crowd of people in the eastern city of Grenoble on Saturday evening. Police have said they are treating the incident as an accident, with four members of the same family injured, two of them seriously.



Police initially did not provide further figures on the number of people injured in connection with the Champions League celebrations.



At least 294 people were detained during riots in Paris overnight.



PSG won 5-0 for their first European Cup.











