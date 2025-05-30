News Sports Liverpool sign defender Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen

On Friday, Liverpool completed the transfer of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, officially announcing the signing after activating his £29.5 million release clause.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.



Frimpong was officially announced on Friday after the Reds triggered his £29.5 million ($39.7 million) release clause and the wing-back completed his medical tests.



The Dutch defender progressed through Manchester City's academy before he joined Celtic in 2019.



It was at Leverkusen where Frimpong caught the eye worldwide and helped the Bundesliga outfit clinch a league and cup double in 2024.



After the 24-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract, he told Liverpoolfc.com: "It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer.



"For me, it was like, 'Whatever you guys do, just get this done', (speaking to) my agents: 'Just get this done.'



"I'm just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won't let you guys down and I'll give you the energy that you guys want."



PA understands Frimpong's fee will be paid in three instalments and Liverpool view him as an option at wing-back and on the right wing, especially with Mohamed Salah set to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.



Liverpool have also made an improved offer totalling £109 million for Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz, the PA news agency understands.



The Reds' second bid for the Germany international, which includes add-ons, would make him the most expensive signing in the club's history if it is accepted by Leverkusen.



Wirtz was a star performer in Leverkusen's domestic league and cup triumph in the 2023-24 season and also shone for Germany in last summer's Euros.



The 22-year-old featured in 31 Bundesliga matches in the season just ended, scoring 10 goals.











