Villa denied Champions League spot as Manchester Utd end woeful season with win

Manchester United ended their disappointing season with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday's final day of the Premier League campaign, denying the visitors a Champions League qualification spot in the process.

United surprisingly dominated the first half against a side chasing a top-five finish, with the hosts' cause aided further by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez being sent off just before the break.

Against the run of play, Morgan Rogers appeared to have netted Villa a crucial goal 18 minutes from time but referee Thomas Bramall ruled that he had fouled United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir before slotting home.

Furious Villa's mood worsened when Amad Diallo immediately headed the hosts in front at the other end, before Christian Eriksen's penalty ensured United finished 15th and sixth-placed Villa had to settle for a place in the Europa League next term.

"I want to apologise for this season," United coach Ruben Amorim said. "I know you are really disappointed with me and with the team.

"We fight each other or we stick together and move forward. Six months ago, in my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw, I said to you the storm is coming.

"Today, after this disastrous season, I want to tell you the good days are coming."

With United going into the game already guaranteed their lowest top-flight league finish since being relegated in 1973-74, manager Ruben Amorim had said he was desperate for his team to give their suffering supporters something to enjoy.

United, who have struggled for goals all season, looked uncharacteristically fluid in attack early on, with the hosts and not Villa, looking like the team chasing a Champions League qualification spot.

Mason Mount saw two early efforts well saved by Martinez, before Diogo Dalot's curling effort came out off the post. Villa did not register a shot, on or off target, in the first half.

It was almost as if Villa were doing all they could to give Old Trafford something to cheer, with Martinez getting a red card after sprinting from his line and barging into Rasmus Hojlund as the striker raced on to a long ball over the top.

After the break, Bruno Fernandes fizzed two long-range efforts wide, before Hojlund wasted two glorious chances to give his own miserable campaign a happy ending. The Dane did find the net with a header but he was adjudged to have been offside.

Fernandes clipped a sublime cross on to the head of Diallo to head home in the 76th minute and when Diallo was fouled in the penalty area 11 minutes later Eriksen, who will leave the club after his contract expires next month, slotted home from the spot.

Protest songs against United's ownership greeted the final whistle, even if supporters had been treated to a rare home success.

"He didn't really know what to say," Villa captain John McGinn told TNT SPorts when asked about the disallowed Rogers goal. "Because of the impact it has on us as players and our careers, the club, you are obviously angry.

"I think he is a young referee who has progressed very quickly. Maybe we could look at having more experienced referees. I don't know. It's just an incredible decision and makes today even worse than it should be."









