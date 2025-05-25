Fenerbahce Beko wins 2nd Turkish Airlines Euroleague title

 Contact Us
On Sunday, Fenerbahce Beko triumphed in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague final, beating AS Monaco 81-70 to claim their second-ever title.

Published May 25,2025
Turkish basketball team Fenerbahce Beko won their second Turkish Airlines Euroleague title after beating AS Monaco 81-70.

Fenerbahce fell behind 20-18 in the first quarter to Monaco but recovered in the second quarter to win the first half 35-33.

The second half of the game began fiercely contested, with Monaco briefly regaining the lead, but Fenerbahce led 54-51 entering the final quarter.

In the final quarter, Fenerbahce defended tenaciously against Monaco's offense. Fenerbahçe's defense paid off, as they finished with a comfortable lead of 81-70.

This is the second Euroleague title for Fenerbahce after they were the first Turkish team to win the title in 2017.