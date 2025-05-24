Sunderland beat Sheffield United to return to Premier League

Sunderland staged a remarkable comeback to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship playoff final with substitute Tom Watson sending them back to the Premier League by scoring the winner deep in stoppage time at Wembley on Saturday.

It had looked like a bridge too far for Sunderland as they trailed to a stunning counter-attack goal by Tyrese Campbell in a first half dominated by United.

Sunderland were a greater threat in the second half without really looking like scoring but sent their fans into raptures when Eliezer Mayenda equalised in the 76th minute.

But then Watson drilled a low shot inside the post to snatch victory and put Sunderland back in the top flight after an eight-year absence in which they dropped into the third tier.







