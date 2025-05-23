News Sports McTominay scores stunner to fire Napoli to Serie A title success

Napoli sealed the Serie A title on Friday after beating Cagliari 2-0 to hold off Inter Milan and win the Italian championship for the fourth time. Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku netted at a packed and wild Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as Napoli secured their second league crown in three seasons on the final day of the season.

The former Manchester United midfielder scored a stunning scissor kick three minutes before half-time as Napoli saw off Cagliari 2-0 to beat Inter Milan to the Scudetto by one point.



Napoli had drawn their last two games to allow Inter back into the title race and anything other than a win on Friday would have opened the door for Simone Inzaghi's side to retain the trophy.



Inter did their job by beating in-form Como 2-0 and led the table for 22 minutes after Stefan de Vrij's first-half header put them into the lead, while Napoli wasted a number of chances at a nervy Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.



But McTominay acrobatically fired in his 12th goal of his debut Serie A campaign to start the celebrations across Naples.



Former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku added a superb second soon after half-time to settle any remaining nerves.



Antonio Conte, in a first season in charge which saw striker Victor Osimhen leave in September and star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia join Paris St Germain in January, lifted his sixth major league title as a manager following successful spells with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter.



Conte was not on the touchline for Friday's decisive game as he served a touchline ban after being sent off during last weekend's 0-0 stalemate with Parma.



Inter boss Inzaghi was also in the stands for the finale after he saw red in Inter's dramatic 2-2 draw with Lazio.



His side had few problems in sweeping aside Cesc Fabregas' Como, whose eight-match unbeaten run came to an end.



De Vrij headed them ahead before ex-Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina saw red on the stroke of half-time in his final game as a professional.



Joaquin Correa added another for Inter, but almost simultaneously Lukaku's strike in Naples ended the Nerazzurri's challenge.



But they can still end the season with major silverware as they face PSG in the Champions League final a week on Saturday.











