Ex-Brazil international Lucio hospitalised with burns

Former Brazil defender and World Cup winner Lucio has been hospitalised after suffering burns in a domestic accident, his entourage announced Saturday.

"He (Lucio) is stable, conscious and receiving all the necessary medical care," read a statement on the player's Instagram account.

"The injuries are being treated with specialised attention and his clinical condition is progressing positively."

According to the hospital in Brasilia where Lucio is undergoing treatment, the 47-year-old was admitted on Thursday following the accident.

Lucio's wife, Marilia Forgiarini, told Brazilian media O Globo that the burns were caused by "the explosion of an ecological chimney" running on bioethanol.

The no-nonsense centre-half won 105 caps for his country and was a key part of Brazil's last World Cup-winning squad in 2002.

Lucio retired in 2020 after a successful club career, which saw him win major silverware with European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.









