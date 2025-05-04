SOLSKJAERS BESIKTAS DEFEAT MOURINHOS FENERBAHCE 1-0 IN ISTANBUL DERBY

News Sports Solskjaer's Besiktas defeat Mourinho's Fenerbahce 1-0 in Istanbul derby

In the Istanbul derby, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas claimed a 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, giving Solskjaer bragging rights.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed bragging rights over Jose Mourinho as Besiktas defeated Fenerbahce 1-0 in the Istanbul derby.



The former Manchester United managers – Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2018 – locked horns for the first time in four years in the Turkish Super Lig clash at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.



The pair feuded in 2021 after Solskjaer had masterminded a 3-1 United win at Tottenham, who were being managed by Mourinho.



Solskjaer's accusation that Spurs striker Son Heung-min had "conned" the referee ignited the row and drew a withering response from Mourinho, but the Norwegian sought to play down the incident in the build-up to their touchline reunion in Turkey.



Former Spurs midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who had missed an earlier penalty, gave Solskjaer the last laugh by hitting the winner shortly before half-time, putting a dent in Fenerbahce's title hopes.













