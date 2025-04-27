Roma deal hammer blow to Inter title hopes with 1-0 win at San Siro

Inter Milan's Serie A title hopes took a massive blow when the defending champions suffered a 1-0 home loss to AS Roma on Sunday, giving Napoli the chance to open up a three-point gap at the top when they host Torino later on Sunday.

Inter, who bowed out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 3-0 semi-final second leg defeat by AC Milan, suffered their third loss in a week as their treble-bid risks coming apart at the seams.

Roma took the lead at the San Siro in the 22nd minute through Matias Soule and Inter could find no way back and fell to a second successive league loss after their 1-0 defeat by Bologna last Sunday.

Inter, who need to recover before Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Barcelona, are second in the standings, level on 71 points with leaders Napoli while Roma move up to fifth place on 60 points.









