Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph

Five years after COVID-19 restrictions prevented Liverpool fans from celebrating at Anfield their team's first top-flight title triumph in 30 years, Reds faithful wasted little time on Sunday getting the party started on another Premier League success.

With Anfield filled to the brim, Liverpool equalled Manchester United's record of 20 English top-flight titles with their 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur.

But it was after Alexis Mac Allister struck a blistering shot to put the Reds ahead for good in the 24th minute that the delirious crowd at the sun-drenched stadium erupted and they did not stop singing until well after the final whistle sounded.

"To win the Premier League here with the fans is special, it's an incredible feeling," said Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. "This is way better than five years ago, without a shadow of a doubt. To do it again after five years is something special."

Kenny Dalglish, who managed Liverpool's victorious 1990 team, was among those celebrating with the Anfield crowd on Sunday.

They broke into chants of "Champions!" at numerous times during the second half, during which the match was stopped so a deflated Premier League trophy balloon could be removed from the pitch.

Liverpool players and staff on the touchline dashed onto the pitch the second the final whistle sounded then danced wildly to "One Kiss is All it Takes."

They lined up arm-in-arm in front of the Kop, team captain Virgil van Dijk with the game ball tucked under one arm, for a stirring rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" as stadium staff choked back tears.

"I was desperate for them (the fan to be here) of course, for all the fans around the world, for the fans here, but for us as well," said Van Dijk, who was a part of the 2020 squad.

Liverpool clinched the 2020 title under Juergen Klopp, 30 year's after the Reds' previous top-flight title in 1990, but many said the title should come with an asterisk since no fans were permitted in the stadium when Liverpool lifted the trophy.

"(The fans being here) is what makes it special," Liverpool boss Arne Slot said. "(Five) years ago they won the league. It was an amazing accomplishment. But the fans weren't there. So you can feel how important it was for them to be here. And the boys did an outstanding job today -- including our fans."

In his final game at Anfield, Klopp had encouraged the Anfield crowd to embrace Slot as their incoming manager by leading them in a sing-along of the Dutchman's name. Slot repaid the compliment on Sunday as he took the microphone to sing "Juergen Klopp! Na-na-na-na-na!"

Thousands of fans not fortunate to be inside Anfield on Sunday celebrated outside, setting off flares before the game ended in a party that was sure to go well into the night.









