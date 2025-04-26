Turkish FM Fidan congratulates Palestinian vice president on new role

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated on Saturday Hussein al-Sheikh for being appointed as the Palestinian vice president.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan had a telephone conversation with Sheikh and wished him success for the new role.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, 89, on Saturday appointed Sheikh as the first-ever vice president.

The Palestinian Central Council had agreed to create the new position of vice president during a Thursday meeting, with 170 voting in favor, one against, and one abstaining.