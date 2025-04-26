 Contact Us
News Sports Turkish FM Fidan congratulates Palestinian vice president on new role

Turkish FM Fidan congratulates Palestinian vice president on new role

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated Hussein al-Sheikh on his appointment as the Palestinian vice president.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published April 27,2025
Subscribe
TURKISH FM FIDAN CONGRATULATES PALESTINIAN VICE PRESIDENT ON NEW ROLE

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulated on Saturday Hussein al-Sheikh for being appointed as the Palestinian vice president.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan had a telephone conversation with Sheikh and wished him success for the new role.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, 89, on Saturday appointed Sheikh as the first-ever vice president.

The Palestinian Central Council had agreed to create the new position of vice president during a Thursday meeting, with 170 voting in favor, one against, and one abstaining.