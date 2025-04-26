LEVERKUSEN BEAT AUGSBURG TO POSTPONE BAYERNS TITLE CELEBRATIONS

Bayer Leverkusen beat Augsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to postpone leaders Bayern Munich's expected title win by at least a week.

Leverkusen are on 67 points, eight behind leaders Bayern with three matches left to play. The Bavarians can seal their 34th league crown with a win at RB Leipzig next week.

Forward Patrik Schick struck in the 13th minute with Leverkusen's first real chance, drilling in from the edge of the box for his 19th league goal of the season.

Leverkusen put the ball in the net once more a little later but Nathan Tella's header at the far post was ruled offside.

They made amends in first half stoppage time when Emiliano Buendia curled a shot past keeper Finna Dahmen to make it 2-0 and ensure three points for the hosts.







