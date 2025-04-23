UEFA president highlights Istanbul office’s role in delivering 'best EURO in 2032'

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Wednesday emphasized the strategic importance of UEFA's new Istanbul office in preparing for what he hopes will be "the best European Championship ever" in 2032, which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

Speaking at a gala dinner held at the historic Ciragan Palace in Istanbul ahead of the office's official opening on Thursday, Ceferin praised Türkiye's deep footballing culture, infrastructure, and successful track record in hosting major sporting events.

"Very honestly speaking, coming to Türkiye and coming to Istanbul is always a super pleasant experience for me," Ceferin said. "With all its history, and as the only city in the world that connects two continents, Istanbul always feels like home."

The UEFA chief said the new office, developed in collaboration with the Turkish Football Federation, symbolizes UEFA's intent to strengthen ties with Türkiye and ensure the successful delivery of EURO 2032.

"We want to share our experience, and that's why we decided to open an office here together with the Turkish Football Federation," Ceferin said. "Because we want to have the best European Championship ever in 2032 in Türkiye and Italy. We want to work together, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow's opening."

Türkiye and Italy will co-host the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship.

Ceferin expressed hope for a dream final between the two host nations. "I am looking forward to EURO 2032. I wish for a final between Türkiye and Italy," he said.

The UEFA president also commended Türkiye's consistent efforts in organizing world-class football events. "The Turkish Football Federation and the Turkish government have always been good organizers of football events," he noted.

"You have many club competition events, finals and the last one was the biggest sport event in the world, UEFA Champions League final in 2023. Now, you can wait for Europa League final in 2026 and Conference League final in 2027. I sincerely hope that one of the Turkish clubs might play in one of the finals."