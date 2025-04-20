News Sports Arsenal crush 10-man Ipswich to delay Liverpool’s title party

On Easter Sunday, Arsenal prevented Liverpool from claiming the Premier League title by winning 4-0 against a 10-man Ipswich at Portman Road.

DPA SPORTS Published April 20,2025

Arsenal denied Liverpool the opportunity to be crowned Premier League champions on Easter Sunday with a 4-0 victory against 10-man Ipswich at Portman Road.



Leandro Trossard put Mikel Arteta's side ahead after just 14 minutes and Gabriel Martinelli doubled their advantage shortly before the half-hour mark.



Ipswich were then forced to play for an hour with 10 players after Leif Davis was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Bukayo Saka.



Trossard added his second on 69 minutes with substitute Ethan Nwaneri completing the rout two minutes from time.



A defeat for Arsenal would have allowed Liverpool the chance to claim the title with five matches remaining, but their wait will go on.



Ipswich avoid relegation for now, but their fate is likely to be sealed next weekend with West Ham only needing a draw at Brighton to send Kieran McKenna's men straight back to the Championship.



Arsenal's hopes of a first league title in two decades had long since faded, with their priority now on capturing their maiden Champions League crown after a stunning 5-1 aggregate win against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.











