Leaders Bayern trounce Heidenheim 4-0 in Bundesliga after CL exit

Following their disappointment in the Champions League, Bayern Munich bounced back with a dominant 4-0 win against Heidenheim on Saturday, showing their determination to reclaim the Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich rebounded from their Champions League disappointment with a commanding 4-0 victory at Heidenheim on Saturday to remain firmly on course to reclaiming the Bundesliga title.



Harry Kane in the 13th, Konrad Laimer in the 19th, Kingsley Coman in the 36th and Joshua Kimmich in the 56th scored for Bayern, four days after they were eliminated by Inter Milan in Europe.



Bayern moved nine points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen who play at St Pauli on Sunday. There are four matchdays left after the weekend round.



Behind the leaders the fight for the remaining Champions League slots and other places in Europe continued.



Leipzig in fourth were held 1-1 by bottom side Holstein Kiel in a match overshadowed by a heavy collision between RB keeper Peter Gulacsi and Kiel defender David Zec.



Gulacsi was taken away on a stretcher, and Leipzig said later he was conscious but taken to hospital for examinations. Zec could also not continue as he appeared dizzy walking off the pitch.



Freiburg moved within one point of Leipzig from a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim. Mainz in sixth trail by another point after having to swallow a late 2-2 equalizer against Wolfsburg.



Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt are in Augsburg on Sunday, when Borussia Dortmund also aim to keep their European dream alive against fellow continental hopefuls Borussia Mönchengladbach.



Werder Bremen are in the mix as well, two points behind Mainz, after beating 10-man Bochum 1-0. The late game is Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart.









