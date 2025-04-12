News Sports Bundesliga Leaders Bayern held to draw in top clash against Dortmund

Bundesliga Leaders Bayern held to draw in top clash against Dortmund

In a closely watched Bundesliga clash, Bayern Munich's hopes of extending their lead in the league standings were dashed as they played out a 2-2 draw against rivals Borussia Dortmund.

DPA SPORTS Published April 12,2025 Subscribe

Leaders Bayern Munich missed the chance of extending their advantage at the top of the Bundesliga table after a 2-2 draw in the top clash against Borussia Dortmund.



The Bavarians had the chance of opening an eight-point gap over champions Bayer Leverkusen, who earlier were held to a goalless draw with Union Berlin. With the results, six points separate both teams with five games left.



Dortmund took the lead in the 48th minute through Maximilian Beier, but their former player Raphael Guerreiro equalized the score in the 65th and Serge Gnabry turned the game around for the Bavarians five minutes later.



But Waldemar Anton secured a point for Dortmund with his effort in the 75th, after Bayern failed to clear their lines following a corner.



Despite late pressure, the Bavarians failed to find a winner.



Both teams were coming off defeats in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. While Bayern lost 2-1 to Inter Milan, Dortmund were thrashed 4-0 by Barcelona.











