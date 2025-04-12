Arsenal held at home by Brentford to leave Liverpool closer to title

Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday after Yoane Wissa's fine finish to leave Liverpool within three wins of clinching the Premier League title.

Arsenal suffered a minor first-half come down from their exhilarating 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over visiting Real Madrid in midweek, with the hosts struggling to beak down a well-organised Brentford side.

Thomas Partey put Arsenal in front just after the hour mark following great work from Declan Rice, the two-goal hero against Madrid, but Wissa levelled with a hooked 74th-minute finish.

Second-placed Arsenal never really looked like finding a late winner, leaving leaders Liverpool, who host lowly West Ham United on Sunday, 10 points clear with a game in hand, while Brentford climbed to 11th in the standings.









