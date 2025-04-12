Arsenal held at home by Brentford to leave Liverpool closer to title

 Contact Us
Arsenal's wafer thin hopes of contesting for the Premier League title were dealt another seismic blow following a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Emirates.

Published April 12,2025
Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday after Yoane Wissa's fine finish to leave Liverpool within three wins of clinching the Premier League title.

Arsenal suffered a minor first-half come down from their exhilarating 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg victory over visiting Real Madrid in midweek, with the hosts struggling to beak down a well-organised Brentford side.

Thomas Partey put Arsenal in front just after the hour mark following great work from Declan Rice, the two-goal hero against Madrid, but Wissa levelled with a hooked 74th-minute finish.

Second-placed Arsenal never really looked like finding a late winner, leaving leaders Liverpool, who host lowly West Ham United on Sunday, 10 points clear with a game in hand, while Brentford climbed to 11th in the standings.