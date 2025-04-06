FULHAMS FIRST-HALF BLITZ PUTS LIVERPOOLS TITLE PROCESSION ON HOLD

Fulham put Liverpool's procession towards the Premier League title on pause with a deserved 3-2 win on Sunday, capitalising on some dreadful defending to boost their push for European football next term.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the champions-elect an early lead after Liverpool were arguably fortunate to not concede a penalty, but that was as good as it got for the Reds who then shipped three poor goals in 14 minutes.

Ryan Sessegnon rifled home a superb first-time volley, before Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham a two-goal lead. Conor Bradley set up fellow substitute Luis Diaz with nearly 20 minutes to play, but Fulham held on for the three points.

Liverpool remain top with 73 points from 31 games, 11 ahead of Arsenal. They need a maximum of 11 points from their remaining seven matches to win the title.

Fulham moved up to eighth with 48 points, three behind Manchester City in fifth, a spot likely to be enough to secure a Champions League place next term.









