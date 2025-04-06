Chelsea draw 0-0 with Brentford in blow for top four hopes

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by their west London neighbours Brentford on Sunday, dealing a blow to the Blues in their hunt for a top-four finish that would guarantee them a spot in next season's Champions League.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca made five changes to the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday with strikers Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto coming on only as second-half substitutes.

Their introduction gave Chelsea a bit more bite in attack after a flat first 45 minutes but they failed to really test Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal. Bryan Mbeumo and Sepp Van Den Berg came close for the hosts late on.

The draw kept Chelsea fourth in the table, two points ahead of Manchester City who were visiting Manchester United later on Sunday. Brentford stay in 12th position.







