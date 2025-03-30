Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona beat Girona to take LaLiga lead

Barcelona beat visitors Girona 4-1 in the Catalan derby on Sunday after Robert Lewandowski netted twice in the second half to leave Hansi Flick's side three points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Barcelona took the lead two minutes before the break when Lamine Yamal's free kick was deflected in off Girona defender Ladislav Krejci for an own goal but Girona struck back after the restart when Arnaut Danjuma grabbed an equaliser.

But Barcelona did not panic and Lewandowski restored their lead with an acrobatic finish just after the hour-mark before the Polish striker made it 3-1 from a counter-attack as LaLiga's top scorer netted his 25th goal of the season.

Ferran Torres made it 4-1 late in the game as Barcelona took revenge for a 4-2 loss in the same fixture last season to move on to 66 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid after 29 games. Girona remain in 13th place.







