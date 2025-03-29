PSG close in on Ligue 1 title with 6-1 rout of Saint-Etienne

Paris St Germain all but wrapped up the Ligue 1 title without losing a game after they beat St Etienne 6-1 away on Saturday helped by Desire Doue's double to open up a 22-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille with seven games left.

PSG will clinch a fourth successive Ligue 1 crown later on Saturday if AS Monaco and Nice, both 24 points adrift, draw.

The hosts took a surprise early lead through Lucas Stassin's header, but PSG levelled before the break when Goncalo Ramos scored from the spot after being fouled by Florian Tardieu.

The visitors dominated the second half, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia firing home five minutes in before Doue got their third three minutes later from Bradley Barcola's assist.

Joao Neves added a fourth in the 62nd, Doue scored his second four minutes later and substitute Ibrahim Mbaye rounded off the rout by scoring just before time.





