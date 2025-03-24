Germany, Portugal, France, Spain reach UEFA Nations League semifinals

Lamine Yamal (C) of Spain celebrates after scoring the 3-2 goal during the UEFA Nations League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands, in Valencia, Spain, 23 March 2025. (EPA)

Germany, Portugal, France and Spain have secured their spots in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the completion of quarterfinal second-leg matches.

Portugal, having lost the first leg 1-0 to Denmark, made a remarkable comeback with a 3-2 victory in regulation time, featuring a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. In extra time, Francisco Trincao and Goncalo Ramos found the net, sealing a 5-2 win and Portugal's place in the semifinals.

Germany, who won their first-leg match 2-1 against Italy, played out a dramatic 3-3 draw in the second leg, ensuring their qualification to face Portugal in the semifinals.

Spain and the Netherlands ended their first-leg clash with a 2-2 draw, and the second match also finished 2-2 in normal time. Extra time saw both teams score once, leading to a penalty shootout, where Spain triumphed 5-4 to secure their semifinal berth.

France, trailing 2-0 from the first leg against Croatia, managed to overturn the deficit with a 2-0 win in the return leg. After a goalless extra time, the match was decided on penalties, with France prevailing 5-4.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS:



• Spain-Netherlands: 3-3 (penalties: 5-4) (first leg: 2-2)

• France-Croatia: 2-0 (penalties: 5-4) (first leg: 0-2)

• Portugal-Denmark: 3-2 (extra time: 5-2) (first leg: 0-1)

• Germany-Italy: 3-3 (first leg: 2-1)

The semifinals will feature Portugal against Germany, while Spain will face France.