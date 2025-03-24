Germany, Portugal, France, Spain reach UEFA Nations League semifinals

Germany, Portugal, France and Spain have secured their spots in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the completion of quarterfinal second-leg matches.
Portugal, having lost the first leg 1-0 to Denmark, made a remarkable comeback with a 3-2 victory in regulation time, featuring a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. In extra time, Francisco Trincao and Goncalo Ramos found the net, sealing a 5-2 win and Portugal's place in the semifinals.
Germany, who won their first-leg match 2-1 against Italy, played out a dramatic 3-3 draw in the second leg, ensuring their qualification to face Portugal in the semifinals.
Spain and the Netherlands ended their first-leg clash with a 2-2 draw, and the second match also finished 2-2 in normal time. Extra time saw both teams score once, leading to a penalty shootout, where Spain triumphed 5-4 to secure their semifinal berth.
France, trailing 2-0 from the first leg against Croatia, managed to overturn the deficit with a 2-0 win in the return leg. After a goalless extra time, the match was decided on penalties, with France prevailing 5-4.
• Spain-Netherlands: 3-3 (penalties: 5-4) (first leg: 2-2)
• France-Croatia: 2-0 (penalties: 5-4) (first leg: 0-2)
• Portugal-Denmark: 3-2 (extra time: 5-2) (first leg: 0-1)
• Germany-Italy: 3-3 (first leg: 2-1)
The semifinals will feature Portugal against Germany, while Spain will face France.