Ferrari nightmare: Both drivers disqualified at Chinese Grand Prix

The second race of the Formula 1 season, the Chinese Grand Prix, turned into a nightmare for Ferrari. Both of Ferrari's drivers were disqualified after their cars were found to be in violation of race regulations. Ferrari announced it would not appeal the disqualification decisions.

The Chinese Grand Prix turned into a scandal for the Italian team. Both drivers were disqualified after post-race inspections, but Ferrari's management stated that the disqualification decisions were justified and they would not appeal.

In the Chinese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton finished in sixth place, and Charles Leclerc finished in fifth. Leclerc would have earned 10 points, while Hamilton would have earned 8, but the disqualifications meant that both had their points nullified.

After the Chinese Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc's SF-24 was found to be 1 kilogram underweight during post-race inspection. Ferrari explained that this issue resulted from their "one-stop" strategy. Leclerc's car, with increased tire wear, fell below the legal weight limit by 1 kilogram.

Hamilton's car's skid block was also found to be 0.5 millimeters below the legal minimum thickness after the race. Ferrari stated that this was not intentional but a result of a miscalculation.

Formula 1's floor wear limit aims to prevent cars from getting too close to the ground, which would provide them with an unfair advantage on the track.