Osimhen strikes twice to give Nigeria World Cup boost

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen scored both goals as Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali on Friday to win for the first time in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

The 26-year-old forward, on loan from Napoli to Galatasaray, struck after 11 minutes and three minutes into added time at the end of the first half.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman set up the first goal with a free-kick to the far post, where unmarked Osimhen fired past goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

As half-time loomed, Osimhen raced forward from just inside the Rwandan half, then deftly chipped the ball over Ntwari and into the net.

They were the first goals scored by Osimhen in this World Cup campaign, and his brace came as a huge relief to new Ivory Coast-born coach Eric Chelle.

The former Mali boss is the third coach to lead the Super Eagles in five World Cup qualifiers after Portuguese Jose Peseiro and Nigerian Finidi George.

Peseiro quit after Nigeria finished runners-up to hosts Ivory Coast in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Earlier, he had overseen World Cup draws with Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Former Nigeria midfielder George left after a World Cup draw with South Africa was followed by a shock loss to Benin.

Victory over Rwanda in front of a crowd including President Paul Kagame lifted Nigeria one place to fourth in hotly contested Group C with five rounds remaining.

South Africa scored twice in four second-half minutes through Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams to beat Lesotho 2-0 in Polokwane and top the table with 10 points.

Benin, who surrendered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe on Thursday, have eight points, Rwanda seven, Nigeria six, Lesotho five and Zimbabwe three.

- Unimpressive South Africa -

Only the nine group winners are guaranteed places at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. African and inter-continental play-offs could raise the qualifiers to 10.

Nigeria host Zimbabwe on Tuesday, the same day South Africa face a potentially tricky away assignment against Benin in Abidjan.

While South Africa finished comfortable winners over minnows Lesotho, their performance left much to be desired in front of a capacity 45,000 crowd.

Belgian coach Hugo Broos could not have been happy with a lot of sloppy passing, slowly-built attacks and a lack of clinical finishing.

"The most important thing was winning. We have another difficult game to come against Benin," said 72-year-old Broos, who played for Belgium at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Ivory Coast and Ghana went to the top of their respective mini-leagues after contrasting victories.

The Ivorians edged Burundi 1-0 in Group F through a Evann Guessand goal in Meknes while captain Jordan Ayew was among the goals as Ghana hammered Chad 5-0 in Accra.

Meanwhile, new Kenya coach Benni McCarthy says he may make some changes to the team that drew 3-3 with Gambia in midweek for a crucial Group F clash against Gabon on Sunday.

"I don't want to have a lethargic, tired team because the turnaround for the next game is so short," said the South Africa-born former Manchester United assistant coach.

"I may change the team slightly so that we can have the energy because we want to go for the win on Sunday and give the home crowd something to cheer."

Kenya are desperate for a victory as they trail leaders Ivory Coast by seven points and Gabon by six after winning only one of five qualifiers.

The match in Nairobi will be the first Kenya play at home since failing to meet FIFA stadium standards four years ago.









