Goretzka goal earns Germany 2-1 win in Italy

Germany came from behind to defeat Italy 2-1 at the San Siro on Thursday in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final, with Leon Goretzka heading the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

The hosts were ahead in the ninth minute when the ball fell to Sandro Tonali who blasted his shot into the corner of the net and while Germany enjoyed more possession in the opening half, Italy looked the more dangerous side.

Germany levelled through substitute Tim Kleindienst's header four minutes after the break and Goretzka's glancing header from a corner earned the visitors the away win.

The second leg is in Dortmund on Sunday, and the winners will host the Nations League semi-finals, where they will meet Denmark or Portugal, and the final in June.





