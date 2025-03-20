Bayern Munich announce death of 18-year-old footballer after head injury

Guo Jiaxuan, an 18-year-old Chinese footballer, died after suffering a serious head injury during a training match in Spain in February, German club Bayern Munich announced on Thursday.

Guo, who was reportedly struck in the face by a knee during training camp, was declared "brain dead" by a local hospital before being transferred to China, where he was receiving further care in a Beijing hospital.

The young stopper was part of the Bayern Munich World Squad, which gave players from around the world a chance to showcase their talents.