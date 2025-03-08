PSG increase lead at the top with 4-1 win at Rennes

Leaders Paris St Germain continued their domination of Ligue 1 with a 4-1 win away to Stade Rennais on Saturday, with substitute Ousmane Dembele scoring twice in added time as the visitors earned their sixth successive league victory.

Bradley Barcola put PSG ahead in the 27th minute with a cool finish from a Desire Doue pass and the visitors looked in control when Goncalo Ramos doubled their lead five minutes after the break.

Rennes responded three minutes later with Lilian Brassier headed goal from a corner and while the hosts piled on the pressure and looked the better side in the second half they conceded two Dembele goals in added time.

PSG, unbeaten in the league this season, move to 65 points, 16 ahead of Olympique de Marseille who play Lens later on Saturday, while Rennes remain 11th in the standings on 29 points.







