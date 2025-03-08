Forest beat Manchester City 1-0 with late Hudson-Odoi goal

Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi struck late to give his side a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday and keep them on track for a top-four finish and prized place in next year's Champions League.

The winger picked up a glorious diagonal pass from Morgan Gibbs-White before running into the box and beating City goalkeeper Ederson at his near post from a tight angle in the 83rd minute.

In a game of few chances, Pep Guardiola's City team came closest when Nico Gonzalez' long-range shot scraped the outside of the post, while Hudson-Odoi saw a curled effort pushed onto the post by Ederson.

The result kept this season's surprise team Forest third on 51 points, with City in fourth place on 47.







