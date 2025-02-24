Juve consolidate top-four spot with 1-0 victory at Cagliari

Juventus' revival rolled on with a gritty 1-0 win at lowly Cagliari on Sunday after Dusan Vlahovic's early goal sealed the points as they consolidated fourth spot in Serie A.

After a season of frustrating draws, Juve have had four consecutive wins and moved to 49 points, five behind third-placed Atalanta and eight adrift of leaders Inter Milan. Cagliari are 15th with 25, four points above the drop zone.

The visitors were seeking to bounce back after their Champions League campaign came to an end when they lost to PSV Eindhoven 4-3 on aggregate earlier this week.

In the 12th minute, Vlahovic beat the defence to latch onto a through ball, evading onrushing Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile before finishing from a tight angle to put Juve ahead.

There was an opportunity for the visitors to double their lead minutes later when Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao had chances but Caprile did well to block both efforts.

Juve manager Thiago Motta was left frustrated as injury-plagued Douglas Luiz's substitute appearance just past the hour was cut short. The limping midfielder was forced off after 20 minutes, adding to the team's growing injury concerns.

Juventus nearly went further ahead late in the second half though when Serbia forward Vlahovic raced onto a long ball and charged towards goal only to be denied by Caprile.

Juve were a threat on the counter and Randal Kolo Muani cut the ball back from the byline giving Kenan Yildiz a chance to test Caprile at the near post but the keeper made the save, leaving the visitors to head home with a narrow victory.







