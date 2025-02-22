Milan falter at Torino after early own goal and Pulisic penalty miss

AC Milan endured a frustrating evening when an early own goal from Malick Thiaw and a missed penalty from Christian Pulisic saw them fall 2-1 at Torino on Saturday, leaving their top-four hopes in Serie A under pressure.

The draw left Milan in seventh place with 41 points, 15 points behind leaders Napoli and six behind fourth-placed Lazio. Torino are 11th with 31 points.

The visitors got off to the worst possible start when out-rushing keeper Mike Maignan attempted to clear the ball outside the box after five minutes, only for it to hit defender Thiaw and ricochet into the open net for an own goal.

Pulisic had a golden chance to level the score for Milan just after the half-hour mark, stepping up to the penalty spot after a handball from the hosts. But Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic read the kick perfectly, diving to the right to deny Pulisic -- the first penalty miss of the American's career.

Milan kept pushing for chances throughout the match but Milinkovic-Savic pulled off several fine saves to preserve Torino's lead until Tijjani Reijnders's equaliser in the 74th minute.

However, just as hope had sparked for Milan, Torino substitute Gvidas Gineitis extinguished it two minutes later with a surging run into the box and a low shot from a tight angle that slipped in, sealing the win for his side.







